RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar said a revolution of social harmony and equality started from the Kashi Vishwanath temple with this step.
The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru.
“The revolution of social harmony and equality has started. Now, the slogan of Chalo Vishwanath Darbar will resonate from village to village. People of dalit and tribal communities will go to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura for darshan and worship. They will spread the Sanatan culture to the world,” RSS leader Indresh Kumar said.
For his part, Rajiv Shriguru said, “A group of Dalits, including men and women, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Thursday. They offered prayers to Baba. This is an important event that will be remembered as an event of equality and social harmony.”
“Women and daughters of the dalit community were kept away from Baba Vishwanath and Lord Ram by some anti-India people. But today, they offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. With this, that distance hasbeen erased today,” he said.
Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, he said.
Dinesh Choudhary, former MLA of Kerakat in Jaunpur, described the dalits’ visit to the temple as a transformative event.
The dalit women were led by Laxmina Devi and the Musahar Samaj members were led by Kishan Banwasi.
After darshan, Banwasi became emotional and said, “We are feeling blessed after darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.”
They also saw the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
-
Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions. The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said. He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.
-
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
-
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
-
BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline. BSP's Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
-
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
