RSS top brass discusses ways to start 35K new shakhas in next one-and-a-half years

PRAYAGRAJ: The four-day meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), the meeting of the organisation’s national executive, began at Vatsalya Institute, Gauhania here on Sunday.

RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the meet. The four-day meet will conclude on October 19.

Senior office-bearers of all 45 prants (provinces) and 11 kshetras( zones) along with their deputy functionaries are participating in the annual meet. The expected number of delegates is 377 and most of them are attending the proceedings.

Hosabale welcomed all the delegates and the functionaries then condoled the deaths of prominent personalities, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Swaroopanand Maharaj, Panchpeethadhishwar Acharya Dharmendra, former chief justice of India RC Lahoti, comedian Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus Mistri, archaeologist BB Lal and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The first day saw intense discussions on steps needed for further expansion of the organisation. RSS is all set to complete its hundred years in 2025 and therefore the office-bearers considered plans to expand the number of ‘shakhas’ across the country.

Currently RSS has 55,000 shakhas and the organisation aims to increase this number to 1 lakh by March 2024

The RSS had held meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Prerna Peeth in Pirana, Gujarat from March 11-13, 2022, where the organisation’s annual working plan was also formulated. At the time it had emerged that as on March 2022, a total of 60,929 shakhas of RSS were being held at 38,390 sites across the country while in March 2021 the count of shakhas was just 55,652 at 34,569 sites. This has shown that in just one year 5,277 new shakhas started across the country. The RSS functionaries were informed in the meeting that during the past six months, the work of expanding RSS had been given a fillip and around 4000 more shakhas were now being held in the country, taking the total count to around 65,000 . The top leaders discussed way in which the target of starting 35,000 new shakhas could be met in the next one-and-a-half years to achieve the target of I lakh shakhas by March 2024.

RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar informed that the different sessions of the meeting would discuss the plans to expand the number of shakhas across the country to mark the centenary year of the Sangh and other current issues. Besides, the points which were mentioned by the RSS chief in his speech on Vijayadashami would also be discussed. These points include population imbalance, education in mother tongue, social harmony etc.

The meeting would also review the progress of ongoing programmes related to environment and Parivar Prabodhan (family awakening).