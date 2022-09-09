RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch bats for madrasa survey in UP
MRM leaders describe the survey as a step in the right direction even as the BJP is set to launch a mini outreach of its own among madrasa owners and teachers to justify the exercise and “allay apprehensions”
LUCKNOW The RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has come out in support of the statewide madrasa survey beginning from Saturday, after the proposed exercise ran into opposition from the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Darul-Uloom Deoband’s Jamiat-e-Ulama, a body to which majority madrasas are affiliated.
MRM leaders described the survey as a step in the right direction even as the BJP is set to launch a mini outreach of its own among madrasa owners and teachers to justify the exercise and “allay apprehensions”.
“There are several unregistered madrasas in U.P, and all these need to be recognised. All those madrasas being run properly deserve government help. The idea is to ensure modern education to students enrolled with these madrasas so that they could help the nation after availing quality education,” said MRM leaders after meeting principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad.
“The principal secretary told us that after the survey, the madrasas that are being run properly would be given government grant and modern education would be ensured in their institutions,” MRM leaders said in a release.
As the survey exercise gets underway on Saturday, the BJP would simultaneously roll out the first of the outreach initiatives among madrasa owners in Bijnor. This would be followed by a bigger outreach in Lucknow and would be timed around September 24, when Darul Uloom Deoband has convened a meeting of madrasas to discuss its strategy.
However, the RSS-backed MRM felt that the controversy was uncalled for.
UP’s minorities welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari said the survey exercise from September 10 would be completed by October 25 with the district magistrates submitting their report to the government.
