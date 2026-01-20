RTE admissions open from February 2 in UP

: The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has released the schedule for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for the academic session 2026–27. Children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections will be admitted to private schools under the 25 per cent reservation through an online process. Parents will have to apply through the RTE portal and upload required documents. The Aadhaar card of the child is not mandatory. (For representation only)

Applications will be accepted in three phases February 2 to 16, February 21 to March 7, and March 12 to 25. Admissions will be done through online application, document verification and a lottery system to ensure transparency.

Eligible children will be admitted to pre-primary classes or Class 1. Children aged 3 to 4 years will be eligible for Nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1. Age will be calculated as of April 1, 2026.

Parents will have to apply through the RTE portal and upload required documents. The Aadhaar card of the child is not mandatory. Only the Aadhaar card of either parent will be required for the online application, along with birth certificate, income certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, ration card, and pension or disability certificate, where applicable.

District basic education officers and block education officers have been directed to complete admissions within the stipulated time and ensure schools update admission details on the portal. No fees will be charged from admitted children, and the government will reimburse private schools with a fixed amount per student.

Minister of state for primary education Sandeep Singh said the provision aims to ensure equal and quality education for children from weaker sections. Director general of School Education Monica Rani said a clear timetable has been issued and the process will be closely monitored. Children belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, orphans, children with disabilities, and children of parents suffering from serious illnesses or receiving pensions are eligible under the scheme.