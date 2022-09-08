Rumours about child lifting keep police on toes across state
The old videos and audio clips of children being lifted are fuelling the rumours to the extent that there are serious law and order issues on a regular basis. Three days ago, a crowd nearly lynched a man in Kannauj before police intervened and saved him.
KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh police are struggling to cope with rumours about child-lifting, raging in a number of districts.
The old videos and audio clips of children being lifted are fuelling the rumours to the extent that there are serious law and order issues on a regular basis. Three days ago, a crowd nearly lynched a man in Kannauj before police intervened and saved him.
In Farrukhabad, police had to fly drones on Monday for the satisfaction of the mob that believed the child-lifters were hiding in fields and forests.
“We are holding meetings in villages to make masses aware about these rumours. The village committees are also at work,” said Ashok Meena, SP of Farrukhabad, adding that the standing sugarcane crop in the field that made a perfect hideout, bolstered these rumours.
In Shahjahanpur, taking note of the video and audio clips, people stopped sending their wards to school. Rumours of children being lifted were gaining momentum in west UP districts, which quickly reached the terai region. The incident in Mathura about a child sold to a BJP couple in Firozabad, added fuel to the fire.
SSP Pilibhit, Dinesh Kumar P, said the rumours were wild and the police were utilising all possible resources at to quell them. “We had law and order issues because of them but we acted quickly and saved the situation from becoming ugly. We are creating awareness,” he said.
But he said the problem was that people believed the old video-audio clips being circulated and became furious, he added.
Bareilly police zone, comprising eight districts, was particularly affected. ADG zone Raj Kumar issued advisories to all the districts asking the SPs to deploy police personnel around schools/ playgrounds after a few people were beaten up on suspicion of stealing children. A mentally unstable woman in Sadatgunj was assaulted and had to be hospitalised after two kids of a government employee went missing and the crowd went berserk. It turned out the employee’s wife had taken away the kids. “We are also initiating action against those causing scare,” Kumar said.
The phenomenon has moved from west to central UP and now to the east like a wildfire. “Take the example of Shahajanpur where people are awake all night to guard their localities, fearing their kids will be stolen,’ said a senior police officer. “Behind their fear is an audio clip in which a man is heard saying their kids are not safe in school at all, they will be kidnapped if they go to school,” he added.
Similarly Kannauj has witnessed two incidents of assault on people as the crowd was convinced they were child-lifters.
In Chibramau, two days ago a man who earned his living as an imitator was beaten up because he dressed up as a woman. He is in hospital.
SP Kasgunj BBTGS Murthy said there were reports of kids not going to tuition in the evening. “There is panic in rural areas due to these rumours, we are working to effectively deal with the situation,” he said.
SP Bhadohi Dr Anil Kumar said the entire social media cell and police station were keeping a close watch. “People took to streets on this issue twice but they were pacified,” he said.
In Basti, the police had filed an FIR against nine people for circulating such videos on social media, causing widespread panic, said officials.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics