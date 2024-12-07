Safety of nation, religion interlinked: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said everything should be done in the name of the country in accordance with the values ​​of “Sanatan Dharma”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Varanasi, Yogi reiterated PM Narendra Modi’s vision of when country is safe, religion is safe; and when religion is safe, we are safe.

The CM praised smooth arrangements at the event that saw the participation of lakhs of devotees, including 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagya. Yogi said Sadguru Sadafal Devji Maharaj was born in a small village of Ballia in 1888. He established Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj in 1924.

“When the society is joining the centenary celebrations of the Samaj, we are also witnessing it. We all are receiving the prasad of the yogic sadhana of the seer,” he added.

“By building a divine and magnificent temple through the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj Swarved Mahamandir Trust, it is determined to connect millions of devotees through its efforts and also to spread the yoga tradition and spiritual flow of India to the masses,” he said.

‘A true saint cannot sit idle’

Yogi said Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj took the spiritual campaign forward and also said a true saint cannot sit idle looking at the conditions of the country and the society.

“When the country was bound by the shackles of slavery, Sadguru Sadafal Dev Ji Maharaj, with his spiritual practice, participated in the freedom movement, including the Barrackpore uprising. All of you are also connecting yourselves with an important link dedicated to nationalism with a rich spiritual tradition,” the CM said.

Yogi said Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj composed Swarved in Uttarakhand. “His wonderful tradition is being followed even today. Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj was on a journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for a year. Acharya ji also went on a spiritual journey to awaken the devotees abroad,” he added.

“This gives the message that one should not sit quietly. After one task is completed, next one has to be started and every work should be in the name of the country and Sanatan Dharma,” the CM said.

“The programme we are joining today is a tribute to the same legacy. Acharya Swatantra Dev Maharaj and Pravar Vigyan Dev Maharaj are following the same tradition and taking it forward and joining the massive campaign of public awareness,” he added.

‘Kashi’s connectivity has improved in last 10 yrs’

The CM said PM Narendra Modi has made his parliamentary constituency Kashi shine in the last 10 years.

“Now Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham is the world’s largest bathing ghat (Namo Ghat). There is also a helipad here. Big events can be organised here. The ghats of Kashi are now seen in a new grand form. Temples have also been renovated,” he said.

“The connectivity of road, rail, air and waterways has improved 100 times since 2014. This development has bolstered Kashi’s status as a pilgrimage and development hub,” Yogi added.

“Be it health or education, Kashi is shining today in various aspects of development. Along with Kashi, the entire UP is moving forward under the guidance of PM Modi. Now ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’ is being seen where there is development as well as respect for heritage,” the CM said.

Yogi said if good leadership is found, its results are pleasant. “The credit for taking the tradition of yoga to the global stage goes to PM Modi. People in more than 175 countries are associated with yoga. Whenever yoga is discussed, the feeling of reverence towards the sages of India will come in the minds of the citizens of the world,” he added.

“Mahakumbh is going to start from January 13 in Prayagraj. PM Modi also got it recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of recognition. Under the guidance of Modi ji, Lord Shri Ramlala was seated in his divine temple in Ayodhya on January 22 2024,” the CM said.

‘PM also praised works of Vihangam Samaj’

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Swarved Mahamandir on December 18, 2023. On the occasion, the PM had praised the works of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and Swarved Mahamandir Trust, Yogi said. “In 2021 also, we got the opportunity to participate in this programme under the guidance of PM Modi,” the CM added.

Yogi working for the poor: Seer

Praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Acharya Swatantra Dev of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj said only a Yogi who follows the principles of religion is useful for the public. “You (CM Yogi) are serving the poor through welfare schemes,” he added.

Pravar Vigyan Dev, another seer of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj, said, “Your (CM Yogi’s) energetic leadership is adding to the beauty of the celebrations.” He said Kashi has already been the cultural capital of the country. Today, Swarved temple is adding to the beauty of Kashi. Indian culture is the original culture of the world.

In the end, he said, “Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the best state after Uttam Pradesh where law and order has improved. People of other states of the country are demanding Yogi model.” Earlier, the CM was welcomed by Acharya Swatantra Dev.