Saharanpur contractor consumes poison, dies

MEERUT A wood contractor in Saharanpur consumed poison on Tuesday after cops reportedly misbehaved with him and called him to the police station in connection with a complaint about illegal felling of trees.

The contractor died on Wednesday during treatment in a hospital.

The family members of deceased contractor Ravindra(32) have demanded an FIR against the villager who lodged a false complaint of illegal felling of trees, as well as the cops who misbehaved with Ravindra and summoned him to the police station.

SSP of Saharanpur Vipin Tada has directed SP (city) Abhimanyu Manglik to probe the allegations against the cops. “I have directed the SP to conduct an enquiry into the case. Action would be initiated against the guilty on the basis of the findings of his report”, he said.

Ravindra was a resident of Mandebaas village in Saharanpur district and he cut a few trees near the village pond which he had bought from their owner. Someone from the village informed police on Tuesday that trees on government land had been cut. Two constables came to the village on Tuesday evening to verify the complaint against the contractor. They reportedly misbehaved with Ravindra and told him to report at the police station.

Upset by his insult, Ravindra consumed poison and he was admitted to a hospital where he died on Wednesday night.

SSP Vipin Tada said that he was summoned to the police station only to verify the truth behind the complaint. Two constables had gone to the village only to conduct an enquiry.