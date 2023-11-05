Saints demand separate ministry of pilgrimage

VARANASI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ganga Mahasabha and Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad demanded creation of a separate ministry of pilgrimage, on Sunday. They said pilgrimage sites should be developed keeping in mind the beliefs of the scriptures. This was necessary for the purity of the pilgrimage sites and protection of environment there. (Pic for representation)

Representatives of these organisations jointly addressed a press conference at Rudraksha convention centre on the sidelines of concluding session of four-day Sanskrti Sansad held here. Mahant Ravindra Puri, president, All India Akhara Parishad, Alok Kumar, international working president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Govind Sharma, organization general secretary Ganga Mahasabha and Prof. Ramnarayan Dwivedi, general secretary, Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad addressed the press conference.

General secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Swami Jeetendra Nand Saraswati said, “Separate from the ministry of tourism, a ministry of pilgrimage should be created for development of all the religious places across the country. Pilgrimage sites should be developed keeping in mind the beliefs of the scriptures. This is necessary for the purity of the pilgrimage sites and protection of environment there.”

The representatives said that all political parties of the country should clarify their views regarding Sanatan Hindu aspirations before the general elections 2024.

They said that Hindu temples should be returned to them by making a federal law and Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country. They also demanded that temple pujaris should be given honorarium

A book ‘Modiji’s Sapno Ka Bharat’, penned by Pragya Mishra, was also launched.

