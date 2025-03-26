The death of a 42-year-old woman, who was shot dead in Sairpur here, was a result of misplaced rage that is common in young adults. Sarita Srivastav was killed on Saturday night when she confronted two enraged groups of youngsters and threatened to call the police, police had said. She was shot twice. Sairpur murder: Key accused a student, shot woman with country gun; 5 arrested

All the five men arrested for the murder on Tuesday are aged 25 years and below. While four of them are unemployed, the youngest of them, who’s also one of the key accused, is an engineering student.

Police said the five men were caught near Raitha Underpass even as the other key accused was still at large. Those arrested were identified as Aman Gupta, 21 (the B.Tech student), Kartikeya Dixit alias Anga, 22, Sandeep Singh Chauhan, 26, Mohit Mishra, 25, and Puneet Mishra, 23. They hail from Sitapur, Gonda, Jaunpur and Lucknow.

Another key accused Chingu alias Ajay alias Shivanshu was on the run, they said. “Aman and Puneet shot the woman with a country-made pistol of .315 bore. The pistol was recovered from Puneet,’’ said JK Dubey, the additional deputy commissioner of police of North Zone.

‘Youngsters knew each other from school’

According to Sairpur station in-charge Manoj Kumar Kori, the two groups of youngsters had studied in the same school in Lucknow, and had a tiff with each other. The five who were arrested were seniors of all the youngsters in the other group in school, Kori added.

“Aman Gupta and Chingu boozed together first and then planned to attack Arun Kumar, Ankit and his friend Bharat, who live in Nayak Hostel located in Brijdham Colony, where the incident took place,” said the ADCP.

During their interrogation, the accused told police that their group got together at Aman’s rented accommodation, where they drank liquor together. Then, they went to Brijdham Colony.

“Chingu and others entered the hostel and enquired about Arun, Ankit and Bharat Yadav.

After they assaulted Ankit, they went to the second floor in search of Arun and Bharat. As they were assaulting another hostel inmate, Sarita shouted at them from the roof of her house. The accused said she even threw bricks at them to break up the fight,” the ADCP said.

Pretending to leave the area, the key accused shot at the woman, who was on the roof of her house, from some distance before fleeing, police said.