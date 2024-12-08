Samadhan Diwas: Woman, daughter booked for breach of peace in Mainpuri

A woman and her daughter were briefly detained and booked for disturbing the peace during Samadhan Diwas in Mainpuri on Saturday but were later released after a strict warning, officials said. (For representation)

The incident took place when the woman and her daughter appeared before Mainpuri district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh in Kisni area with their complaint about a land dispute.

Superintendent of police, Mainpuri, Vinod Kumar said, “They were not arrested but detained for some moments because they were threatening to commit suicide. As such, they were detained to avert the situation. The matter was related to the revenue department.”

The woman, Radha Devi from Baharamau village, had lodged a complaint about her land being encroached by influential people in the area. The revenue staff had attended the matter which reached the SDM Court. Nevertheless, Radha Devi appeared before the Mainpuri DM, alleging inaction.

Those present at Samadhan Diwas revealed that Radha Devi and her daughter raised their voice, alleging corruption.

The officials attempted to pacify the duo but they continued to speak up and this reportedly irked the authorities. The two were then booked for disturbing the peace.