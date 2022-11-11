Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Samajwadi Party likely to reconstitute its units after Mainpuri, Rampur bypolls

Samajwadi Party likely to reconstitute its units after Mainpuri, Rampur bypolls

Initially, the reconstitution process was to supposed to start a little after the party’s state and national executive meetings in Lucknow on September 28 and 29 respectively.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had dissolved various party units in July. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to reconstitute its national, and state executive bodies, besides its district units and frontal organisations before the year-end.

The Samajwadi Party would restart the reorganisation work after the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar assembly bypolls on December 5, people familiar with the matter said.

The Samajwadi Party is functioning without these units since July when party chief Akhilesh Yadav dissolved them with the intent to reconstitute them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He took the step after the party failed to win power in 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“The party will set up the state, national executives and district units soon. It will take about a month or month-and-a-half,” said SP national secretary and state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

However, the exercise got delayed because of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise on October 10.

However, the exercise got delayed because of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise on October 10.

The Mainpuri and Rampur Sadar bypolls are crucial for the SP as the two constituencies are citadels of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Because of the Mainpuri bypolls, the party has appointed former U.P. minister Alok Shakya as district president to spearhead the election preparations.

