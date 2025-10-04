Sambhal mosque holds last Friday prayers before voluntary demolition

A mosque situated on government land in a Sambhal village witnessed people gathering for the Friday prayers for the last time as its demolition loomed. On Thursday, the district administration granted four days’ time for the mosque’s removal in Rae Buzurg. (Sourced)

On Thursday, district magistrate Rajendra Pansiya and superintendent of police Krishan Bishnoi led a demolition drive to remove a marriage hall built on 2,810 square metres on the said land parcel. The area was designated for a pond, officials said. Simultaneously, officials directed that the mosque, occupying 510 square meters, must also be removed within four days.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 people gathered at the mosque on Friday to offer prayers. Imam Waris Ali, from Gausalbara in Mirzapur Kakraua under Nakhasa police station, led the congregation. He said that since this was the mosque’s last Friday, devotees wished to perform prayers there one last time. For the duration of the prayers, the demolition work was halted.

Later, members of the community themselves began dismantling the mosque walls. According to reports, 8–10 villagers participated in taking down the structure.

Tehsildar DP Singh said, “Encroachers were previously served a 30-day notice to vacate the land and remove the structures. However, no action was taken within the stipulated time, prompting the administration to proceed with the demolition. Today, after prayers, people themselves started removing the part of the mosque developed on government land.”