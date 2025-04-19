Sambhal murders: SIT files charge sheet against two aides of gangster Shariq Satha

MEERUT The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the November 2024 Sambhal violence, has filed a charge sheet against two key associates of gang leader Shariq Satha, who according to investigators, allegedly orchestrated the unrest in the UP district from UAE. The charge sheet includes forensic evidence, witness statements and other incriminating material gathered by cops, said SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi on Friday. According to an SIT official, Shariq Satha, a fugitive who lives in Dubai, orchestrated the violence. (Pic for representation)

The accused, identified as Ghulam and Mulla Afroz, face charges in connection with the murders of four individuals during the chaos that followed a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid. A charge sheet is also expected to be filed soon against a third associate, Mohd Waris, according to the SP. All three accused are currently in judicial custody.

The violence, which shook the city and led to a curfew, claimed the lives of five individuals - Naeem from Mohalla Kotgarvi, Ayan, Kaif from Turtiapur Ilha, Bilal from Saraytarin, and Roman from Hayatnagar. While Roman’s family buried his body without pursuing legal action, families of the other four victims filed complaints, prompting the police to register murder cases against unknown perpetrators. The violence, sparked during the survey of the 16th-century Jama Masjid, also left several injured.

Following the registration of the cases, the police launched a thorough investigation, which pointed to the involvement of the Shariq Shatha gang. Mulla Afroz was the first to be arrested, and his interrogation revealed critical details about the gang’s role in the riots.

According to an SIT official, Shariq Satha, a fugitive who lives in Dubai, orchestrated the violence. His involvement came to light following the arrest of his associates Mulla Afroz, Mohd Waris and Ghulam. Satha allegedly planned the unrest as part of a conspiracy to establish his dominance in the region.

The SP confirmed that the gang used foreign-made cartridges during the violence and that the arrested accused had confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Meanwhile, police charged Satha under BNS Section 48 (abetting a crime in India from outside the country), holding him responsible for supplying weapons and orchestrating the violence. “Further investigation is underway, and police are tightening their grip on the gang’s activities,” a senior officer added.

According to the police, Afroz confessed that he, along with Ghulam and Waris, acted under direct instructions from Satha,

“The evidence collected establishes the role of the accused in the murders and the larger conspiracy to disrupt peace in the city,” Bishnoi said.

The November 24 incident led to the registration of 12 cases, including four murders, seven riot-related offences, and one attempted murder. The police have so far filed charge sheets in eight cases —six related to the riots and two murder cases. Charge sheets for the remaining two murder cases, one riot case, and the attempted murder case are expected to be filed soon, Bishnoi said.

In a related development, one of the riot cases has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of prominent figures, including Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Suhel Iqbal (son of MLA Iqbal Mahmood) and Jama Masjid Committee head Zafar Ali. Ali has been arrested while Barq, who sought relief from the Allahabad high court, has secured a stay on his arrest. Barq has been served a notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and has had his statement recorded with the police. Suhel Iqbal, however, has not yet been served a notice.

Legal experts suggest that the charge sheet in this case may be delayed due to the complexities involved and the high-profile nature of the accused. “Cases involving elected representatives often require meticulous handling to ensure compliance with legal protocols,” said a local advocate familiar with the matter.

The violence in Sambhal erupted during a court-mandated survey of the Jama Masjid, which was ordered to investigate claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple. The survey, conducted under heavy security, triggered protests from sections of the local community, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police.