Sambhal police widen probe into two minor brothers’ murder; accused on the run

Nearly two weeks after the body of one of the two minor brothers, allegedly abducted by their own maternal cousin on November 26, was recovered, the decomposed body of the second boy was found floating in a pond at Sambhal district’s Bhakrauli village under Dhanari police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (December 12) evening, police said on Saturday. The accused, who is also the maternal cousin of the deceased, is on the run. (For Representation)

The body was identified as that of Kamal Singh of Sambhal’s Mathra Dharmpur village. However, the motive of the boys’ abduction and murder is yet to be ascertained, police said. The body of Kamal’s elder brother Amar Pal, 14, was recovered from a sugarcane field near Singhauli Kallu village, nearly 20 km away from the place where Amar’s body was found on November 29.

“From the condition of the body, it appears that both brothers were murdered on the same day and the bodies were dumped at different places. The accused is on the run. Police teams are working round the clock and he will be arrested soon,” said Anukriti Sharma, ASP (South), Sambhal.

On November 26, both siblings left for their maternal relatives’ home in Majhola village in Dhanari area to attend a wedding but were allegedly abducted by their maternal cousin Dharmveer, a resident of Sairera village of Badaun district, they added.

Dharamveer allegedly took both the boys on his bike when they were on their way to the wedding in a mini truck. When the children did not return, their father Munna Lal lodged a named FIR against Dharmveer at Dhanari police station on November 27.

After Amar Pal’s body was recovered on November 29, police teams from five police stations along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) were deployed to trace the younger boy. However, he could not be traced and his body was found on December 12.

On getting information, station house officer, Rajpura police station, Sambhal, Sanjay Kumar reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Mathra Dharmpur village where locals in large numbers gathered at the house of Munna Lal who lost both his sons.