Sambhal violence case: Shahi Jama Masjid chief Zafar Ali held by UP police

The special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Zafar Ali, president of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, on Sunday in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, 2024. The violence led to five deaths and multiple injuries, including to police personnel. Zafar Ali was taken into custody from his residence at round 11:00 am on Sunday.

Ali, a practising advocate and head of the mosque’s committee, was arrested following a four-month probe, during which authorities accused him of inciting violence through social media and provocative statements. He was taken into custody from his residence, located 100 metres from the mosque, around 11:00 am.

Local police, led by an inspector and the SIT’s investigating officer, informed his family that Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh wished to speak with him. After nearly four hours of interrogation, Ali was formally arrested and later sent to jail.

Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi stated, “Based on the evidence collected, Zafar Ali was arrested for his role in inciting violence as a team surveyed the Shahi Jama Masjid following court orders.”

Ali, a practicing advocate and head of the mosque’s committee—known as “Sadar” in the Muslim community—has been booked under Section 191(2) (rioting) and Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language, and acts prejudicial to harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR also accuses him of inciting a mob and provoking riots.

Authorities have also accused Ali of soliciting donations under the pretext of the “Sambhal violence” case. However, appearing before the ADJ Court-II in Chandausi, he denied the charges, asserting, “I did not incite any violence.”

The violence stemmed from a petition claiming the site was originally an ancient Hindu temple. A day after the clashes, on November 25, Ali addressed the media, stating that “all the victims were killed in police firing.” Officials later cited this statement as an attempt to fuel unrest.

Ali’s elder brother, Tahir Ali, also a lawyer, alleged that the arrest was a deliberate move to silence him ahead of his scheduled testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday (March 24).

“Zafar was supposed to testify before the commission tomorrow, and that is why they are deliberately sending him to jail,” Tahir told reporters, on Sunday, adding that the administration was escalating tensions.

He quoted his brother’s last words before being taken into custody: “No problem, I am ready to go to jail. I will not back down from the truth.”

Following Ali’s arrest, security was heightened in the area. More than 200 security personnel, including forces from five police stations, were deployed around the mosque. A rapid reaction force (RRF) unit escorted Ali to the police station, where fellow advocates and supporters gathered in protest.

The SIT has so far jailed 79 individuals, including three women, in connection with the November 24 violence. Courts have rejected 130 bail applications.

According to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shrish Chandra, “Zafar Ali had been under police surveillance since the violence on November 24. We initially detained him for questioning last year but had to release him due to insufficient evidence.

We gathered further evidence over the months, leading to his arrest today.”

The SIT had earlier submitted over a 4,000-page chargesheet in six of the 12 cases related to the violence. It named 159 accused and detailed the recovery of weapons manufactured in the UK, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Since November, no further incidents of violence have been reported in the area.