Sambhal violence: ‘Non-cooperation’ causing delays in magisterial inquiry

Initially scheduled to be completed in just a week, a magisterial inquiry ordered into last year’s violence in Sambhal during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the city has faced several delays, thanks to the ‘non-cooperation’ from government officials as well as the general public. During a survey, tensions escalated as thousands gathered, leading to violent clashes and four deaths. (File)

The probe remains unresolved even after three months, prompting authorities to set another deadline of March 7.

The inquiry was ordered by district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya following the unrest, which raised concerns over the handling of the situation by police and administrative officials. Deputy collector Deepak Chaudhary was appointed the inquiry officer and tasked with recording the statements of key officials and the public.

Despite six notices issued by the deputy collector, government officials such as the sub divisional magistrate, a deputy superintendent of police and the Nakhasa police station in-charge, as well as members of the public, have failed to show up for questioning.

The first date for statement recording was set for November 28, with six additional dates subsequently scheduled, but each passed without much progress in the inquiry.

Meanwhile, officials expressed concerns as the delay was hindering the efforts to find the guilty. Thus, the authorities have now issued a final date, stating that the investigation must be concluded by March 7 or further action will be taken.

“The magisterial probe aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the wake of public disturbances with the cooperation of both officials and citizens crucial to the process. In case no one comes to record their statement by March 7, then the final report will be prepared on the basis of the available evidence,” deputy collector Chaudhary said.

Panel formed by state govt to submit report

A judicial commission formed by the state government to probe the Sambhal violence is likely set to submit its report soon. The commission, formed on December 1, comprises retired high court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, former principal secretary and retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain.

So far, the commission has visited Sambhal thrice, and recorded the statements of 22 officials and 51 others, including the policemen who were on duty at the site of violence. On November 19 last year, a Hindu group filed a petition in Chandausi civil court claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally Shri Harihar Temple. Following this, a two-phase survey of the mosque was conducted—first on November 19 and again on November 24.

During the second survey, tensions escalated as thousands gathered at the site, leading to violent clashes and four deaths.

Police registered eight FIRs against 150 identified suspects and nearly 2,500 unidentified individuals allegedly involved in the clashes. Four additional FIRs were lodged during the investigation.

So far, 80 people, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones from rooftops. A woman was recently granted bail after police could not present any evidence against her.