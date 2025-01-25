Sambhal violence: Police arrest another gang member accused of killing two

The Sambhal police have arrested a notorious criminal, identified as Waris, who is an accused in the killing of two of the four persons in the Sambhal violence on November 24, 2024 during a court -ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. A total of 72 accused have been arrested so far. The number includes Mullah Afroz and Waris, who are accused of killing two people each during the violence. Waris is a member of the notorious Shariq Sata gang, according to the police. He belongs to the Khaggu Sarai area under the Nakhasa police station. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a bullet shell were recovered from his possession, according to the police. The Sambhal police have revealed that Afroz and his associates are also involved in stealing luxury four-wheelers from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country (For representation only)

Additional superintendent of police, Sambhal, Shrish Chandra said Waris is accused of killing Mohammad Kaif and Naeem. “Waris is a member of the Shariq Sata gang. He took active part in the violence on the instigation of the gang members,” Chandra added.

According to the Sambhal police, Waris was tasked with the responsibility to kill the lawyer who had come from outside Sambhal.

Another member of the Shariq Sata gang, Mulla Afroz, 40, was arrested late on January 18 night from Idgah road in Sambhal. Afroz had allegedly fired at the police during the violence in which Ayaan and Bilal, who were part of the crowd, died. The Sambhal police have revealed that Afroz and his associates are also involved in stealing luxury four-wheelers from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

As per the police, Shariq Sata, a local criminal from Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal, fled to Dubai in 2020 from where he operates his gang. Sata is also suspected to be associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, according to the police. Sambhal was in the news after the court of civil judge (senior division) on November 19 last year ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The court also appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to carry out the survey. The advocate commissioner carried out an initial survey of the mosque on November 19 evening in the presence of district magistrate Rajender Pensiya and superintendent of police KK Bishnoi.

A second round of the survey began on November 24, sparking protests and violence that claimed four lives.