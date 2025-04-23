Sambhal violence: Police start seizing conspirators’ assets

Starting the process to seize the assets of key conspirators behind inciting Sambhal violence on November 24 last year during which four people were killed, police in that district have attached the properties worth ₹2.3 crore of Dubai-based Sambhal gangster Shariq Satha and his associates, confirmed senior police officials on Tuesday. Four people were killed during the Sambhal violence on November 24 last year. (For Representation)

The said properties were attached on Sunday after the Sambhal police got nod from the local Gangsters Act court on Saturday, the cops added. They said the police are also identifying properties of at least three more associates of Satha, including Ghulam, Mulla Afroz and Mohd Waris, who were part of the larger conspiracy behind Sambhal violence and were arrested in connection with the violence.

The Sambhal police have initiated proceedings against Shariq Satha and his close associate Sikandar under provisions of the Gangsters Act after charge sheeting him as the key conspirator last week.

Sambhal ASP (north) Shrish Chandra said the action was initiated after Satha, his associates and their family members failed to prove their legal ownership despite being given ample time for it. He said the properties confiscated are registered in the names of Shariq Satha’s wife Gule Roshan and Sikandar’s wife Sana Praveen.

“We have evidence about the direct involvement of Shariq Satha in inciting violence after the arrest of his key aide Ghulam on February 20 earlier this year. Ghulam had supplied firearms and ammunitions to other gang members to kill people during the protest to escalate the violence further at the behest of Shariq Satha,” the ASP confirmed.

Another Sambhal police official said three other members of Shariq Satha’s gang namely Mullah Afroz, Ghulam and Mohd Waris were arrested on January 17, 20 and 25 respectively in connection with the murders of four people who died after suffering bullet wounds during the violence.

He said Mulla Afroz and Mohd Waris allegedly killed two people each during the protest while Ghulam supplied the firearms and ammunitions to them.

He said similar proceedings will also be initiated after identifying the property of Ghulam, Mulla Afroz and Mohd Waris. As per the police, Shariq Satha is a resident of Sambhal’s Deepa Sarai area and said to be operating his criminal network dealing in weapons as well as supplying stolen four-wheelers from Delhi and its near-by region to northeastern states.

He earlier had political patronage following which he could easily operate his criminal activities from Sambhal but fled to Dubai in 2020 after police strictness since March 2017.

A total of 12 cases related to the Sambhal violence were registered at three police stations, including seven at Sambhal police station, four at Nakasha police station of Sambhal and one at Pakbada police station of Moradabad district.

All these cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. The charge sheets were filed in seven cases and as many as 215 people were accused while investigation is underway in the remaining cases.

Notably, the court of civil judge (senior division), Sambhal, on November 19 last year ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain. The court also appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to carry out the survey.

The advocate commissioner carried out an initial survey of the mosque on November 19 and a second round of the survey began on November 24, sparking protests and violence.