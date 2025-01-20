Sambhal violence: Police tracing members of Dubai-based gang

Police are on the look out for more members of Dubai-based Shariq Satha gang for their alleged involvement in the November 2024 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district that had left four people dead and several injured. Four people were killed in violence in UP’s Sambhal district on November 24 last year. (HT file)

Mulla Afroz, 40, who was arrested late on January 18 night from Idgah road in Sambhal, has revealed names of other members of the gang who were allegedly involved in the violence.

Cops also recovered a pistol used in the crime and three live cartridges. More than 10 cases are lodged against Afroz in various police stations across Sambhal district.

The Sambhal police also arrested nine more stone pelters on January 19 from various location in Sambhal for their alleged involvement in the November 24, 2024 violence. With this, the number of arrested people in connection with the Sambhal violence has risen to 70, including four women.

Additional superintendent of police, Sambhal, Srish Chandra said during interrogation of Mulla Afroz, names of some more members of the Shariq Satha gang have come to light for their alleged involvement in the last year’s violence in Sambhal.

Most of these gang members are from Sambhal while some hail from other parts of the state. According to the police, at the behest of Shariq Satha, his gang members in Sambhal orchestrated violence during the second round of survey of Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024.

Mulla Afroz allegedly fired at the cops during violence in which Ayaan and Bilal, who were part of the crowd, died. The Sambhal police have revealed that Afroz and his associates are also involved in stealing luxury four-wheelers from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

These vehicles are sold in Assam, West Bengal and Nepal, they add. It was during an ongoing probe into Sambhal violence that Satha’s role came into light. The Sambhal court has also issued non-bailable warrants against 24 people allegedly involved in the violence. As per the Sambhal police, around 87 suspects are on the run.

As per the police, Sharif Satha is a local criminal from Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal. He fled to Dubai in 2020 from where he operates his gang. Satha is also reportedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, they say.

Chain of events

Sambhal hogged the limelight after the court of civil judge (senior division) there on November 19 last year ordered a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid following a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The court also appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to carry out the survey. The advocate commissioner carried out an initial survey of the mosque on November 19 evening in the presence of district magistrate Rajender Pensiya and superintendent of police KK Bishnoi.

A second round of the survey began on November 24, sparking protests and violence that claimed four lives. The Supreme Court on November 29, 2024, ordered the Sambhal trial court not to pass any order related to the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

On December 12, 2024, the apex court restrained courts across the country from admitting fresh suits or passing orders in pending ones seeking a survey of mosques to determine whether temples lie beneath them. The top court’s order halted ongoing proceedings in seven such cases in different courts across the state.