Same enthusiasm as the first assignment: UP coach Gyanendra Pandey

Gyanendra Pandey has lived a disciplined cricketing life. From early-morning training sessions to long hours of bowling, batting and fitness work, he built his career on effort, routine and an unwavering belief in preparation. That same discipline now guides him back to the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy dressing room, where he has been appointed head coach for the second time after a long gap. Gyanendra Pandey (SOURCED)

Pandey’s biggest inspiration was his elder brother, Jitendra Pandey, who constantly reminded him of his real target. That influence helped shape not only a player who served Uttar Pradesh cricket for nearly two decades, but also a coach who understands the demands of domestic cricket better than most. Even today, those values continue to drive him as he prepares for another challenging season.

A former India all-rounder, Pandey played two One-Day Internationals for the country, but his true legacy lies in Uttar Pradesh cricket. Across First-Class and List A cricket, he took 254 wickets from 199 matches. In 97 Ranji Trophy appearances, he scored 4,425 runs and claimed 148 wickets, underlining his value as a dependable all-rounder.

As captain, Pandey led Uttar Pradesh to the Ranji Trophy finals in 1997-98 where they finished as runners-up. The campaign also included UP’s first-ever win over Mumbai. He was also a member of the Mohammad Kaif-led side that won Uttar Pradesh’s maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2005-06, contributing his experience in difficult situations during that historic triumph.

Pandey’s coaching record makes him one of the most successful coaches in Uttar Pradesh’s history. In his earlier stint as Ranji Trophy coach, he guided the state to back-to-back finals in 2007-08 and 2008-09, before taking the team to the semi-finals in 2009-10.

His coaching credentials extend beyond the state team. Pandey guided Central Zone to the Deodhar Trophy final as coach in 2005, while as a player he captained Central Zone to victories in both the Deodhar and Duleep Trophies. He has also worked as a junior national selector and recently served as head coach of Uttar Pradesh’s Under-23 team for the CK Nayudu Trophy.

His return is a reflection of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s plan to have separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket. While former Uttar Pradesh batter Rizwan Shamshad in all likelihood will handle the white-ball setup, Pandey will take charge of the Ranji Trophy team, with former UP captain Rahul Sapru as assistant coach.

Before his appointment, Pandey had already worked closely with the Ranji Trophy probables, conducting three high-performance camps in Kanpur. That preparation gives him a clear understanding of the available talent and the areas Uttar Pradesh must strengthen to challenge for domestic honours.

“It’s a restart to my coaching career, and I am ready to give my best shot,” said Pandey after the team’s first training session at Rajgir on Friday.

“I am feeling the same enthusiasm as I was feeling in my first assignment with the senior side. For me, every assignment is important and I am raring to go,” he said, adding, “We are a balanced side and I would like boys to start with a win as a good start in the season will help the side progress further in a confident manner.”