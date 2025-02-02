Sanatan Dharma opponents failed before patience of sadhus: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised sadhus attending the Mahakumbh for facing the challenges after the stampede on January 29 with courage and patience, and helping people overcome a difficult situation similar to family elders. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends a meeting organised for the ‘pattabhishek’ of two revered sadhus in Sector 22 of Mahakumbh Mela area on Saturday. (Sourced)

“On Mauni Amavasya during the Amrit Snan, a tragedy unfolded here, and I must compliment the sadhus on how, under testing circumstances, they acted with such restraint. Faced with the challenge that was there in front of all of us, as some ‘punyatma’ (blessed souls) became victims of a ‘hadsa’ (accident). But the saints acted in much the same way then as a family elder reacts when their family is confronted with some problem,” Adityanath said while addressing a meeting of saints at the Mahakumbh.

The CM, who conducted an aerial survey of Prayagraj, also attended the meeting organised for the ‘pattabhishek’ of two revered saints in Sector 22, where he took the blessings of the saints and congratulated the newly appointed ‘jagadguru’.

Santosh Das Satua Baba and Swami Ram Kamala Charya were consecrated in Sector 22 of Mahakumbh. Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Ram Bhadracharya nominated both the saints for the posts of Jagadguru.

Speaking at the religious gathering, the CM called the sadhus the pillars of Sanatan Dharma. “As long as the revered sadhus are respected, no one can harm the Sanatan Dharma,” he added. Over 32 crore devotees became partners in virtue by bathing in the Ganga in the last 19 days, he said.

Taking potshots at the opposition, he noted, “Those who are against Sanatan Dharma were trying to make sadhus lose their patience and then make them a laughing stock, but I will congratulate the revered sadhus who, in those circumstances, considered that event as their own and faced the circumstances with full patience, paid tribute to the pious souls and carried forward this event safely while discharging their responsibilities towards Maa Ganga.”

The CM said some people did not hesitate to mislead and conspire on every issue of Sanatan Dharma. “From the Ram Janmabhoomi issue till today, their behavior and characters are well known. Being cautious of such people, we have to move forward in the company of these revered sadhus with the ideals and values of Sanatan Dharma. As long as the revered saints are respected, no one can harm Sanatan Dharma,” he noted. (With PTI inputs)

BOX Sadhus laud CM, give blessings

Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri said ever since Goraksha Peethadheeshwar Yogi Adhityanath took over the reins of Uttar Pradesh, the sun of Sanatan had been illuminating the whole world. “Today, there is acceptance and recognition for Sanatan values, towards Yoga Ayurveda and towards spiritual values, which was not there before. Everyone in the world is stunned, amazed and the Sanatan world is delighted about Mahakumbh. He congratulated the CM for the world-wide promotion of the mega religious fair. Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ram Bhadracharya said from today Ram Kamalacharya Ji Maharaj would be jagadguru, Swami Ram Kamalacharya Ji Maharaj and Santosh Das Ji would be Jagadguru Vishnu Swami Santosh Das Ji Maharaj Satua Baba.