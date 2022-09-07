Sand mining: One held, 17 vehicles seized in Agra

Agra As many as 23 cases were registered and 17 vehicles used for illegal sand mining were seized in the district since Monday. One person was arrested and raids were conducted at dumps where such mined material was stored.

Police, accompanied by the RTO, trade tax authorities and mining department are working to check illegal sand mining in Agra.

The action followed a viral video, showing 13 sand laden tractors storming through the toll plaza on Gwalior Road after breaking the barrier in Saiyyan area of Agra district on Monday morning.

The video threw an open challenge to the law enforcing agencies and to add insult to injury, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the viral video with the comment that it signified the lawlessness during ‘double engine government in the state’ with barriers turning ‘show piece’ much like the BJP government in the state.

SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary took charge of counter movement on Monday and in all, 23 cases were registered within 24 hours against those allegedly involved in illegal sand mining.

“As many as 23 cases have been registered and 17 vehicles involved in illegal sand mining seized within 24 hours. One of the accused has been arrested and raids are being conducted at dumps where such mined material is stored,” said Satyajeet Gupta, Superintendent of police (rural) Agra West on Tuesday afternoon.

“Police accompanied by RTO, Trade Tax authorities and mining department are working in coordination to check illegal sand mining in Agra and there will be no slackness in action to curb illegal sand mining,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Agra police are coordinating with Madhya Pradesh police to identify, trace and arrest those involved in illegal mining. Most of those involved are believed to be from Dholpur town of Madhya Pradesh.

The SSP said that 51 trucks were seized a few days back and because of that, the mafia used hydraulic trolleys to break the barriers at the toll plaza.

About a week ago, as many as 51 trucks were seized and cases of damage to Public Property Act were filed. About 51 FIRs were registered under relevant section of Indian Penal Code and Mining Act, revealed police sources.

SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said that action would be taken under Gangster Act and the property of the accused would be seized. Further investigations were underway in the case, he said.