Sandeshkhali case: ABVP activists stage protest, demand probe

Activists of Lucknow University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protest against the Sandeshkhali incident at the varsity’s main gate and burnt the effigy of the West Bengal government. ABVP activists in Lucknow. (HT)

A memorandum addressed to the President of India was handed over to the district magistrate through which the ABVP members have demanded probe into the issue by a central agency.

The ABVP has strongly condemned the acts of alleged torture and ill-treatment of minor girls and women and demanded strict action in this regard.

The Parishad is conducting a nationwide movement to highlight the incident of Sandeshkhali among public and to provide justice to the victims.

ABVP’s Awadh Girls convenor Srishti Singh said that every day there are many cases of TMC leaders forcibly abducting Hindu women and abusing them, which is not acceptable in any civilized society.

They also demanded deputation of central forces in providing fee assistance, helping mentally ill women through psychologists and creating fear-free Sandeshkhali. A resolution has also been passed by ABVP in the Central Working Committee meeting held in Puducherry against the Sandeshkhali issue.