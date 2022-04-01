Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers.
Leader of opposition in LMC house Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’ slammed the authorities for not taking any action against the agency responsible for sending two labourers inside the sewer without any safety equipment.
He said, “Despite getting ₹7 crore per month for cleaning sewers, the agency was pushing its sewer workers inside sewer chambers without safety equipment. I have been told that the general manager of Jal Sansthan has asked officials of the company to explain where the money for safety equipment has gone. The company has been asked to explain the reason behind the laxity, which cost human lives. Besides this, there is no concrete action taken against the officials responsible for the incident.”
Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
However, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “An inquiry was on, and people responsible for the deaths will be proceeded against.” He said an FIR had already been lodged.
Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has taken a serious note of the incident. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had met the family members of the deceased sanitation workers and promised job to one family member each, besides giving compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the dependents.
The mayor said, “I have already instructed the LMC to clean sewer and nullahs in a mechanised way. Now on, no human being will be asked to get inside sewer lines without safety equipment, especially oxygen cylinders.”
She has also asked authorities to revisit the contract of the agency responsible for cleaning sewers that had got the contract two years ago.
-
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
-
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics