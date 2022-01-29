Sant Sammelan: Saints demand India be declared Hindu nation

A demand to declare India as a Hindu nation was raised by seers from the sandy banks of Sangam at the ongoing Magh Mela-2022, on Saturday.

At the same time, patriotic Muslims were declared part of the family and a decision to intensify their ‘homecoming’ campaign was also taken up at the Sant Sammelan organised by the steering committee of the Dharma Sansad at the Brahmarshi Ashram camp on Mahavir Marg of the tent city.

Chief guest Sumeru Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati said the government may not declare India as a Hindu nation, but all Hindus should start writing and speaking their country as “Hindu Rashtra”.

“By doing so, the government would be compelled to declare the country as Hindu nation,” he claimed.

He further said Islamic jihad was a big threat to humanity and to crush it, Chinese policy of sanctions have to be adopted.

He said sanatanis were the target of everyone and for this, it was necessary that the system of equal education and justice be implemented in the country. He also demanded that there was a need to end government takeover of matts and temples.

“If matts and temples are being acquired, then mosques and churches should also be acquired,” he said.

Narendranand said Muslims were not minorities and their minority status should be withdrawn.

“The life of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be included in school curriculum. Besides, provision should be made for capital punishment by keeping conversion in the category of treason,” he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti of Niranjani Akhada said when religious leaders spoke about their safety in Haridwar’s Dharma Sansad, they were put in jail.

“It was said that this (comments at Dharma Sansad) had hurt the sentiments of the people of a particular religion. But when Tauqeer Raza gathered a crowd of 20,000 in Bareilly and spewed venom against Sanatan Dharma, no action was taken. Did his action not hurt our sentiments? Owaisi’s threatening video is released but no action is taken,” she claimed.

She also appealed to the saints and devotees present in mela area to write to the government for the release of Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Yeti and Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) arrested for their statements in Haridwar meet.

Shakti Peetadhivar Swami Lalitananda said every child is a Hindu by birth. “Later their rituals change. We have left our culture while others are adopting it,” Lalitananda said.

Jagadguru Krishnaacharya emphasized the unity of saints.

President of Varanasi-based Shankracharya Parishad, Swami Anand Swaroop, said at the time of partition of the country, there were 9 crore Muslims and today their population is about 40 crore.

He alleged that there was pressure to stop the Sant Sammelan.

Swami Sindhu Sagar said Hindus have no hatred towards Muslims.

“Muslims like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam are respected,” he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, who presided over the sammelan, said “Lord Krishna was born in jail. If the doors of jail are opening for saints, then it means we have succeeded in our objective.”

He said most of the Muslims of India were Hindus and forced to convert.

In the Sant Sammelan, an appeal was made to Hindus to be united by being free from the shackles of caste and class.

Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati said there can be no father of the nation.

“There can be a son of the nation, not a father of the nation,” he said.

He demanded that Subhash Chandra Bose be declared as the first Prime Minister of the country as his leadership was accepted by many countries.

“Historians have presented wrong facts before the countrymen due to which today’s generation is confused,” he said.