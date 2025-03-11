Sarojini Nagar showcases development in all sectors: ​Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Sarojni Nagar assembly constituency showcased progress in all sectors. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Sarojini Nagar MLA Dr Rajeshwar Singh at an event organised by the latter, in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Sarojini Nagar is transforming with development projects that include state-of-the-art highways, metro expansion, and airport facilities. The constituency is also recognised for the defense corridor, Aerospace City and AI City, even as an AI-based data centre is set to be inaugurated here in July,” he noted.

The combination of vibrant colors and development initiatives has made Holi in the constituency brighter and joyful, he said.

The CM was speaking at the ‘3 Years of Excellence, Sarojini Nagar Gratitude Day’ event organised by Sarojni Nagar MLA Dr Rajeshwar Singh at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University auditorium here on Monday.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects, and also visited Sarojini Nagar Samvad and Development Exhibition.

The chief minister announced that projects worth ₹32,000 crore had either been completed or were under progress in the constituency. The projects include a ₹1,200 crore convention center with a seating capacity of 10,000 people, a defense corridor, a forensic institute and a medical facility comparable to SGPGI.

Lauding the efforts of Dr Singh, the CM said: “I’m impressed by the ground-level efforts made by him for the development of the region and the welfare of the people.

He emphasized that such a commitment was the essence of democracy.

Congratulating the people of Sarojini Nagar, the CM recalled that Dr Singh was elected to represent the constituency on this day three years ago, and since then, the region had witnessed remarkable progress.

The CM also said in Monday’s cabinet meeting discussions were held to organise exhibitions in all districts to mark the BJP government’s eighth anniversary on March 25. “The model for these exhibitions is yet to be finalized by the state government but the exhibition organised in Sarojni Nagar gives a glimpse of a model for the anniversary event,” he said, adding similar exhibitions should be organised in all assembly constituencies.

“Dr Rajeshwar Singh has made the seamless transition from a bureaucrat and an ED officer to a dedicated public servant,” he said and praised Dr Singh’s assertive communication with the public, effective coordination with the organisation and government and innovative efforts in implementing government and CSR schemes.

“Several welfare schemes were initiated in Sarojini Nagar, including the distribution of sewing machines to women, job placements for youth through skill development centres, and the provision of bicycles, computer tablets, and sports kits to meritorious students through sports youth clubs,” he noted.

The CM added: “The spirit of the Mahakumbh should be spread to every home... Prayagraj Mahakumbh is an example of unity, where 66.30 crore devotees from across the country and the world gathered without the feeling of discrimination.”

The message of unity spreading to every home and village will help India progress to becoming a developed nation and a guiding force for the world, he said.

Sarojini Nagar a developed constituency: MLA

Sarojini Nagar MLA Dr. Rajeshwar Singh said under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the outline of a model for the development of the area was achieved in three years.

“The approval of Aero City, AI City, and the country’s largest convention center has made Sarojini Nagar a developed assembly constituency. NCDC Center, Naval Shaurya Museum, Brahmos, DRDO Lab, Defense Corridor, Lucknow Vishwavidyalaya Agricultural Faculty, Foreign Language University Campus, etc. have given a new identity to Sarojini Nagar,” Dr Singh noted.

Ashok Leyland EV Bus Plant has raised new hopes in the hearts of the youth of Sarojini Nagar. To free the area from water logging, the CM has approved the Qila Mohammadi drain remodeling project worth ₹200 crore.

Referring to the religious activities in Sarojini Nagar, he said along with the Jhadeshwar temple and Riteshwar temple, more than 100 temples were being renovated.

Libraries for RWAs, smart class panels for 15 schools & colleges

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a slew of development projects in Sarojini Nagar. He gave tablets to five meritorious students and distributed 25 bicycles to other deserving students.

Additionally, libraries were provided to five RWAs, sports kits were provided to five youth clubs, and smart class panels were provided to 15 schools and colleges. The CM also inaugurated open gyms in five parks, presented a trophy to the winning team of the Sarojini Sports League, and launched the 11th Ran Bahadur Singh Digital Education and Empowerment Center.