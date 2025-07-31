Sarus crane count rises to 6,320 in Kanpur division

The Sarus crane population across Kanpur division has increased to 6,320 in the latest summer census of 2025, up from 6,090 in 2023. Forest officials link the growth to improved habitat conditions, particularly in rural parts of Kanpur Dehat and Etawah. Improved habitats, local efforts drive growth; Kanpur Dehat sees 20% jump (S)

The data, released by the forest department, is based on both summer (pre-monsoon) and winter (post-monsoon) surveys. The latest enumeration held in June shows upward trends in most districts.

Etawah continues to record the highest number of Sarus cranes with 3,292 individuals. However, its growth over the last two years has been limited, with only 15 more birds added since 2023. “Etawah’s climate and wetlands remain conducive to the Sarus. The availability of food and secure nesting spaces makes it a preferred site,” a forest official said.

Kanpur Dehat has recorded a sharper increase, from 612 in 2023 to 732 in 2025, marking a nearly 20% rise. The rise is being attributed to improved community involvement in wetland protection and heightened vigilance against encroachment.

Kanpur Nagar showed a smaller gain, from 130 Sarus cranes in 2023 to 145 in 2025. Officials said 28 chicks were spotted in Bithoor this year, compared to 18 last year, with parental birds seen attending to their young until mid-July, an indicator of stable breeding activity.

Other districts like Auraiya and Farrukhabad also recorded incremental gains, while Kannauj reported a marginal drop, from 801 in 2024 to 798 this year. Officials expressed concern as ten nesting sites in Kannauj were found to be vacant during the recent survey.

Meanwhile, Delight Lake in Etawah has emerged as a productive site, with 26 breeding pairs recorded this year.

“Etawah remains the stronghold of Sarus cranes in the Kanpur division. However, it is heartening to observe a consistent rise in numbers in Kanpur Dehat,” AK Jha, conservator of forests, said. “The winter census reflects similar patterns and further validates our habitat-focused conservation approach.”

Officials credit the rise to year-round monitoring, wetland protection, and better food availability. Conservationists have urged continued community participation and safeguarding of agricultural-wetland zones for long-term sustainability.