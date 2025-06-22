Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme faces another delay

The Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme near New Jail Road in Gosainganj, a key project of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad), has been delayed once again -- this time by at least another month. The delay stems from the pending allotment of plots to farmers who gave up their land under the board’s land pooling policy for the project, officials aware of the development said. Saumitra Vihar scheme is a key project of Awas Vikas Parishad. (For representation)

Originally scheduled for launch in January, the scheme has now seen over six months of postponements, with the board now eyeing an August rollout, provided all land transactions are completed on time, they added.

“The first step is to hand over the developed plots to the farmers, as required under the land pooling agreement. Only then we can proceed with the public launch,” U.P Housing and Development Board secretary Neeraj Shukla said. He explained that under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) guidelines, all transactions, including possession and documentation, must be completed before a project is formally launched.

The board is required to return 25% of developed land to the farmers. “We expect the exchange process to take about a month. Once the land is officially handed over to the farmers, the scheme will be launched in phases,” Shukla added.

The scheme will be released in two phases, with each offering around 2,000 residential and commercial plots. It is designed to cater to all income groups. According to the plan 10% plots will be reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 10% for the middle-income group (MIG), officials said.

Commercial plots will also be available at around ₹23,000 per square metre.

Once launched, the board will open registrations for a month, and plot allotments will be done through a lottery system. Selected applicants must complete payment within the stipulated deadline, officials said.

The board has committed to handing over possession within two years from the date of allotment. “By that time, all basic infrastructure including roads, streetlights, and parks will be in place,” Shukla said.

According to land acquisition officer KC Srivastava, plots to be allotted to farmers have already been identified and the exchange process is expected to be completed shortly.