Saurabh Rajput Meerut murder case: Police probing obscene AI video of Muskan with cop

Even as a police probe into the gruesome murder of Saurabh Rajput continued, an AI-generated objectionable video allegedly featuring Muskan Rastogi, Rajput’s wife and one of the prime accused in the case, and a police official has sparked a controversy. Police take away Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder, (PTI/File)

While police officials confirmed that the video was created using artificial intelligence, it allegedly shows Rastogi and Brahmpuri police station in-charge Ramakant Pachauri in a compromising position. They said the video was uploaded on social media with malicious intent, and efforts were underway to track down the people responsible.

According to police, Karamveer Singh of Brahmpuri police station has filed a complaint stating that an Instagram account under the name ‘Priyanshu’ posted the misleading video. Authorities believe this was done to tarnish the police officer’s image.

SP City Ayush Vikaram Singh said, “On the basis of the complaint lodged by the senior sub inspector, an FIR has been against an Instagram user under section 67 of The Information Technology (Amendment) Act. The accused responsible for fabricating and spreading the videos will be arrested soon”.

Also, similar objectionable videos allegedly featuring Muskan and co-accused Sahil Shukla have also surfaced online, including a clip purportedly depicting their involvement in the crime.

‘Reels, memes’ based on Meerut murder

The brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer, has shaken many. Content creators have flooded online platforms with reels and memes, particularly featuring a ‘blue drum’, referencing how the victim’s body was allegedly disposed of. The widespread online discussions have drawn mixed reactions, with some condemning the insensitivity toward such a heinous crime, while others engage with and share the content.

The senior superintendent of Meerut district jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, said, “On March 19, both Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were presented in court and subsequently sent to jail. As per the protocol, they were initially placed in an observation barrack for ten days before being shifted to the main barrack with other inmates”.

Police have nearly completed their investigation, and reports from forensic experts on fingerprints, blood samples, and the murder weapon were likely to help police present a strong case in court.

Meanwhile, the accused have reportedly expressed their wish to stay together in jail. During a meeting with a legal team led by advocate Rekha Jain, Muskan and Sahil pleaded for an expedited bail. However, their families have disowned them, with Muskan’s relatives refusing to meet her. Only Sahil’s grandmother, Pushpa Devi, visited him, jail officials said.

As a result, Muskan and Sahil requested that the jail superintendent provide them with a government lawyer. District Legal Services Authority has since appointed advocate Rekha Jain to represent them in court. The jail administration has clarified that under prison rules, only legally married inmates are allowed to meet once every fifteen days. Meanwhile, their lawyers have assured them that a bail plea will soon be filed.