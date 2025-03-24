Meerut murder: How Muskan convinced Sahil she was his dead mother? Texts revealed

Muskan Rastogi, who is accused of killing her husband Saurabh Rajput with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla, convinced him that his dead mother spoke to him through her. She sent several messages from her Snapchat accounts posing as his dead mother. Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder, in Meerut, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.(PTI)

In one of the chats, Muskan told her boyfriend that "Shakti (power) will protect you", reported NDTV. She also told Sahil about a "Gudiya", "bahu" (daughter in law) – a reference to herself.

"Your bahu has passed. She is now a part of the family. I am very happy. Now no one can defeat our bahu. He (Saurabh) is destined to die at Muskaan's hands," one of the messages accessed by the channel reads. HT can't verify the report.

Muskaan Rastogi used three Snapchat accounts to convince her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla, to join the plot to murder her husband.

From one of the accounts, she would communicate with Sahil Shukla in a way that made him believe that his dead mother was speaking to him.

The murder case

Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, both 27, were arrested on March 18, hours after the body of 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput was found stuffed inside a drum that was filled up with dust, cement, and water.

The suspects allegedly mixed sedatives in Rajput’s food before killing him on March 4, after he returned from London where he worked in the merchant navy at a US-based shipping company.

According to the police, Muskaan Rastogi got into a relationship with her neighbour Shukla when Rajput got a job in the UK in 2020, leaving his wife and daughter in Meerut.

After murdering Saurabh Rajput and cutting his body into 15 pieces while her 5-year-old daughter slept in the next room, Muskaan Rastogi left her daughter at her parents’ home and went to Shimla with Sahil Shukla.

The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which they were arrested.