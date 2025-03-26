Saurabh Meerut murder case : Social media flooded with blue drum reels; netizens say ‘not funny’

Social media users are condemning content creators for making insensitive jokes about the brutal murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. Several viral reels have surfaced, making light of the "blue drum" used to conceal his body, which many believe trivialises a horrific crime. While some initially found these posts entertaining, a growing number of netizens are now criticising them for lacking empathy and disrespecting the victim.

Over the past few days, multiple users have taken to social media to call out such reels, labelling them inappropriate. They argue that turning a real-life tragedy into internet humour is not only insensitive but also disrespectful to the victim's grieving family. Many believe that while social media thrives on trends, certain boundaries should not be crossed, especially when dealing with cases of violence and loss.

Discussions have also emerged about ethical content creation, with calls for influencers to be more responsible when engaging with serious news stories. Some users have reported these reels, urging platforms to remove them to prevent further trivialisation of a real crime.

For those unfamiliar with the case, 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput was allegedly murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,. The couple reportedly drugged Saurabh, stabbed him multiple times, and then dismembered his body into approximately 15 pieces. They concealed the remains in a plastic drum, filled it with cement, and stored it in their rented apartment. The crime came to light when neighbours reported a foul smell, leading police to discover the body. Both accused were arrested and confessed to the crime during interrogation. ​

The incident has garnered widespread media attention, shedding light on issues of domestic violence and betrayal. As the investigation continues, the public is reminded of the importance of approaching such topics with the seriousness and sensitivity they warrant.