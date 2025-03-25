Muskan Rastogi rehearsed how to stab before killing husband Saurabh Rajput: Report

In another shocking revelation, the police probing the Meerut murder case have found that the accused, Muskan Rastogi, bought two knives for ₹800 and rehearsed how to stab multiple times before allegedly killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput. Meerut murder case: Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19.(PTI)

The police said that Muskan was unsure of her skills with knives and hence bought a razor, which was later allegedly used to sever Saurabh's head from his body, NDTV reported.

Details about the violent nature of the crime emerged and became national headlines after merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's mangled body was recovered from a cement-filled drum.

Also Read | Meerut murder: Sahil used victim Saurabh Rajput’s money to gamble, say sources

During interrogation, Muskan and Sahil confessed to having stabbed Saurabh Rajput to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, put the remains inside a drum and sealed it with cement. The two were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

What happened on the night of the murder?

According to the NDTV report, on the night of the murder, Muskan drugged Saurabh with sleeping pills and stabbed him thrice with a knife.

The accused then used the cut-throat razor to slit his throat while Sahil severed Saurabh's head from the torso, the report stated. The two then chopped off the body into 15 pieces. These pieces were thrown into the drum and sealed with wet cement.

Post mortem revealed ghastly details about Saurabh's murder

Saurabh Rajput's post-mortem report on Saturday revealed the extreme brutality with which Saurabh was killed and the body dismembered allegedly by his wife and her lover.

Also Read | Meerut murder: How Muskan convinced Sahil she was his dead mother? Texts revealed

Rajput's head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist, and his legs were bent backwards, suggesting an attempt to fit the body in a drum, the autopsy report revealed. The cause of death was attributed to shock and excessive bleeding, ANI reported.

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem reported that Rajput was stabbed in the heart with extreme force thrice.

After the murder, Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, travelled to Himachal Pradesh's Kasol on March 10 and checked into a hotel by introducing themselves as husband and wife.

Muskan, Sahil was sent to 14-day judicial custody

Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19 after a court sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

The matter was reported to the police on March 18, following which they were arrested.

Also Read | Meerut murder accused suffer ‘severe’ drug addiction; refusing food, demanding marijuana, morphine in jail

The duo wanted to be lodged in the same barrack, but they were told that, as per rules, it was not possible, the officials said.

Jail sources told PTI the duo had been showing signs of extreme distress. "Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source said.

Saurabh and Rajput got married in 2016 against his family's wishes, following a relationship and they had a six-year-old daughter, police said.