Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row
A portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the picture gallery of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council sparked a political controversy with Congress MLC Deepak Singh demanding its removal and chairman Ramesh Yadav seeking a report within seven days on Wednesday.
“Acting on the objection of a member (Singh), I have directed the principal secretary, Legislative Council, to submit a report on the issue within seven days,” Yadav said.
The portrait at the picture gallery was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
Objecting to the portrait, Singh said: “It was an insult to the freedom fighters who did not bow before the atrocities of the British. They laid down their lives fighting for the freedom of the country.” The Congress legislator said that the portrait should be removed and placed in the party office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Hitting out at the opposition, BJP state unit spokesperson Chandramohan said: “The life and struggle of Savarkar is an inspiration to the people across the country. The Congress and SP leaders are indulging in politics to serve their vested political interests. Both the parties indulged in dynasty politics.”
