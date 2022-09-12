SBSP chief to mobilise cadre with Savdhan Yatra
The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east UP, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia. The yatra will then enter Bihar where it will culminate into Savdhan rally at Patna on August 27 – the foundation day of the SBSP.
Lucknow: To counter rebellion and desertion by senior party leaders, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has planned to mobilize the cadre with Savdhan Yatra commencing from Lucknow on September 26.
The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east UP, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia. The yatra will then enter Bihar where it will culminate into Savdhan rally at Patna on August 27 – the foundation day of the SBSP.
In a major setback to the SBSP, its national vice president Mahendra Rajbhar quit the party along with 35 other party functionaries on September 5. There is no respite for Om Prakash Rajbhar as the party office-bearers from districts considered the stronghold of the party including Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar tendered resignation.
SBSP Mau district president, Ramjit Rajbhar who rose in rebellion, alleged that the party chief had side lined the workers to promote family members. The SBSP chief sold tickets in the 2022 assembly election as well as panchayat elections held earlier, he alleged. The claims of the committed workers were ignored to give ticket to Abbas Ansari, son of mafiosi Mukhtar Ansari, he said.
Refuting the allegations of the rebels, Om Prakash Rajbhar said the loyal and missionary party workers were promoted in the organization. Terming the rebellion a conspiracy hatched by the rival parties, he said recently some of the rebel leaders met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The rebels had no support base and were working against the ideology of the party, he said.
The Savdhan Yatra commencing from September 26 would be a befitting reply to the rebels as well as the parties that hatched the conspiracy. The rallies organized by SBSP in the run-up to the yatra was getting a good response from the supporters in east UP as well as neighbouring Bihar, he said.
Rajbhar said, after breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP was working to spread its base in Bihar. The party was mobilizing the other backward classes (OBCs) and extremely backward castes (EBCc) to join the SBSP. A state unit of the party had been opened at Patna, he said.
The SBSP had joined the Grand United Secular Front (GUSF) along with the AIMIM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic (SJDD) and Janvadi Party Socialist (JPS) to contest the 2020 Bihar assembly election. The AIMIM secured victory on five seats while the BSP grabbed one seat.
-
Seven drug peddlers arrested in Mohali in four separate cases
The Mohali police have arrested seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district. In the first two cases, three drug peddlers were arrested by the Phase-8 police, and heroin and ice were recovered in two separate cases. The accused arrested with ice drug were identified as Jagteshwar Singh of Kurali, Mohali, and Gurpal Singh of Malout, Muktsar Sahib.
-
Struggling to survive in Abohar sanctuary, blackbucks may soon gallop in a new home
Changed land use pattern and attacks by feral dogs and stray cattle, have pushed the majestic blackbuck – the state animal of Punjab – to the “verge of extinction” in the Abohar Wildlife Sanctuary in Fazilka, their only home in the state. Officials of the state forest and wildlife department and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, are on the look out for suitable habitats for the state animal, especially in the wildlife sanctuaries in Punjab.
-
UT cautions against fraudulent power bill SMS
Amid rising cases of residents falling prey to fraudsters contacting them regarding unpaid power bills, the UT administration on Sunday issued an advisory to caution the public against the fraudulent phone calls and SMS. As per UT, residents were receiving fraudulent text messages that their electricity power will be disconnected by 9.30 pm from electricity office because the previous month bill is not updated, with a phone number to contact the electricity officer.
-
Five given life term threaten woman ADGC
Agra A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station against five people for allegedly threatening a woman additional district government counsel (ADGC), Crime, with dire consequences. The five were given life imprisonment in a case in which Madhu Sharma was representing the prosecution. These accused were booked by Bah police and were given life imprisonment in the case on September 2.
-
Woman devotee faints at Bankey Bihari Temple
Agra Yet another woman devotee fainted near the entrance of Sri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana was given first aid and taken to hospital from where she was later discharged. The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana, fainted near the stairs of the temple entrance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics