SC stray dog directive for Delhi-NCR puts Lko’s shelter gap under lens

On Monday, while hearing a case linked to rising dog attacks and rabies deaths in the national capital, the court termed the situation ‘extremely grim’ and ordered that dogs must not return to the streets. The ruling has triggered a nationwide debate on public safety, urban planning and animal welfare, with questions over whether Lucknow will act before a crisis prompts similar intervention.

According to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) records, the city has about 80,000 stray dogs, despite over 60,000 sterilisations under the animal birth control programme. Officials admit sterilisation alone has not curbed the numbers. Unlike Delhi, Lucknow lacks a single dedicated dog shelter. Kanha Upvan Bhairon Shwanalaya, initially meant for dogs, is now occupied by cattle.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Abhinav Varma said, “We are studying the Supreme Court’s order. Lucknow has no space currently to house stray dogs, but if directed, we will comply.” Additional municipal commissioner (animal welfare) Dr Arvind Rao said the directive could become a turning point in resolving the issue.

Hospitals report over 11,000 dog bite cases in Lucknow since January. Balrampur Hospital recorded 8,449 cases from January-July 2025; KGMU reported 550 since January; Civil Hospital had 680 in June alone; and Lok Bandhu Hospital saw 1,427 cases in June-July.

Anti-rabies vaccination drives remain irregular, leaving both people and animals at risk. A senior urban development department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Let NCR implement the Supreme Court’s order first. We will then examine similar steps for Lucknow.”

Meanwhile, animal rights groups oppose large-scale displacement, calling instead for sustained sterilisation, mass vaccination and designated feeding zones.

Urban development department officials say municipal bodies would need a clear roadmap for shelters, expanded sterilisation and coordination between health, animal welfare and urban planning departments to ensure a humane yet effective policy.