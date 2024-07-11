School kids’ talent lights up evening of choral music in Lucknow

La Martiniere Girls’ College resonated with melodies and harmonies as it proudly hosted the Voice and Choral Festival and a music workshop organised by the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music, London, in collaboration with the India National Youth Orchestra. Students performing during a music festival at La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow on Thursday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The event, held on July 9 and 10, and culminated in the grand festival on Thursday.

The festival welcomed various prominent figures who lent support and encouragement to participants, like Geeta Gandhi Kingdon of City Montessori School, distinguished principals from various branches of City Montessori School, Carlyle A McFarland, former principal of La Martiniere College Lucknow, along with Aashrita Dass, principal, La Martiniere Girls’ College.

The driving force behind this remarkable initiative was Sonia Khan, representing both the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music and the India National Youth Orchestra. Her vision and leadership were pivotal in bringing together two of Lucknow’s most esteemed institutions, City Montessori School and La Martiniere Girls’ College for the event.

This year’s theme, ‘Joy, Hope, and Resilience’, set the tone for performances that not only showcased musical prowess but also inspired all those in attendance. The festival featured a stellar lineup of performances, including soul-stirring renditions of classics such as “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Lacrimosa,” and others, delivered by the talented choir.

“The students of La Martiniere Boys’ College, La Martiniere Girls’ College, and City Montessori School are already participating in music exams under the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music. However, our aim extends beyond exams; we wanted to expose our children to the richness of music festivals as well,” remarked Sonia Khan, highlighting the educational and cultural significance of such initiatives.

Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, said, “Music-making is a wonderful endeavour for young people, and when they collaborate in music, the joy multiplies. There are certain aspects of learning that students grasp better through collaboration. Extending this principle to an interschool level fosters a wholesome and positive outcome.”

The festival concluded on a high note, with attendees, including proud parents and music enthusiasts, joyfully grooving to popular tunes like “Eena Meena Deeka” and “Dil Dhadkane Do,” expertly directed by choral director Sandra Oberoi.