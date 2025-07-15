School pairing will ensure better resource utilisation, says Yogi

: Days after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court dismissed petitions challenging the school pairing/ merger plan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to implement the school pairing system with a long-term, inclusive vision. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Highlighting the system’s benefits for students, teachers, and parents through better resource utilization and improved education quality, the chief minister directed that schools with more than 50 students should function as independent institutions to strengthen administrative efficiency, accountability and academic oversight.

The chief minister made these remarks on Monday while chairing a high-level review meeting of the basic education department. During the meeting, he issued several crucial directives aimed at enhancing the quality of primary education in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Bal Vatikas (pre-primary schools)

should be started in vacant premises’

He instructed officials that in cases where the school buildings fall vacant due to the pairing system, Bal Vatikas (pre-primary schools) should be started in those premises.

He said Anganwadi centres should be shifted to such buildings to enhance early childhood education and ensure optimal use of infrastructure. The CM emphasised that this transition must be completed within a fixed timeframe, leaving no room for delay or negligence.

Focus on 100% school attendance

The discussion focused on ensuring 100% school attendance, optimal use of available resources, and strengthening the school infrastructure, according to a government spokesperson.

Emphasising that no child between the ages of 6 and 14 should be left out of the education system, the chief minister instructed school management committees (principals and village heads) to take full responsibility for this.

He called for effective implementation of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ to ensure that every child is enrolled and attending school regularly.

‘Transfer ₹1200 via DBT without delay’

The chief minister directed that financial assistance of ₹1,200 for uniforms, shoes, socks, stationery, and study material be transferred directly to the bank accounts of parents of students enrolled in council schools via DBT without delay. He stressed that this process must be completed with full transparency and timeliness to avoid any disruption in the availability of school materials.

Addressing the issue of inadequate infrastructure in some schools, he instructed officials to ensure immediate provisioning of necessary resources so that students can study in a clean, safe and conducive environment.

Maintain an ideal teacher-student ratio

Stressing the need to maintain an ideal teacher-student ratio, the chief minister called for urgent recruitment to fill vacant teaching posts. He directed the department to send requisitions for all vacancies immediately and complete the appointment process in a time-bound manner, an official said.

CM’S DIRECTIVES

* DBT aid of ₹1200 for government school students must reach parents without delay

* Send requisitions without delay to fill vacant posts promptly

Maintain ideal teacher-student ratio in schools

* Officials directed to make ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ more effective