Scientific pruning tech to boost orchards’ productivity

Mango orchards across the state are set to undergo a significant rejuvenation, employing newly developed scientific pruning technology by agricultural scientists. Previously, farmers faced challenges accessing restoration technology due to the need for permission from the forest department, even for minimal mango pruning. Mango cultivation spans 2.6 lakh hectares in UP, yielding 45 lakh mangoes. (HT Photo)

“To address these issues, a team comprising scientists from the ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Rehmankhera, Lucknow, horticulturists, and others, convened with Additional Chief Secretary of Horticulture Manoj Kumar Singh. Agreement was reached on the need for mango pruning to enhance productivity, leading to the issuance of a government order,” said CISH Director T Damodaran.

“Mango growers are now relieved of the burden of seeking permission from various government departments for rejuvenating old mango trees, reducing tree height, and maintaining productivity,” he added.

The institute estimates that mango cultivation spans 2.6 lakh hectares in the state, yielding 45 lakh mangoes. The initiative will impact approximately 50,000 hectares of orchards, potentially increasing mango production to 2.5 lakh tonnes.

ICAR-CISH reports that 40% of mango orchards in the state are over four decades old, with productivity and product quality gradually declining. These older orchards exhibit fewer new leaves and twigs responsible for flowering and fruiting, while dense, lengthy branches obstruct adequate light penetration. Such trees are also prone to increased pest and disease incidence, necessitating excessive pesticide use, which can harm the environment.

The institute’s developed pruning techniques, including tertiary branch pruning or tabletop pruning, aim to open up the tree canopy and reduce tree height. With these measures, trees are expected to yield 100 kg per tree within 2-3 years, contributing to the preservation of mango culture in the region.