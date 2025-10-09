Scooter blasts rock Kanpur’s congested market, 6 injured

KANPUR Two scooters parked outside a toy shop near a mosque in the congested Meston Road area exploded seconds apart around 7:30pm on Wednesday, injuring half a dozen people and damaging nearby shops, said police. Police officials and firefighters inspect the damaged vehicles at the site after the blasts in Kanpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot, causing chaos in the crowded marketplace as people fled in panic, said eyewitnesses.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order), Ashutosh Kumar, confirmed that six people, including a woman, sustained injuries in the incident. “The nature of the blast appears to be low-intensity. We have identified the owners of the two vehicles involved and they are being questioned. Forensic examination is underway to ascertain whether the explosion was triggered by batteries or another substance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UP ATS was collaborating with the Kanpur police to investigate any potential terror angle related to the incident.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage teams were at the spot to comb the site and collect samples. Intelligence units were tasked with analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any possible suspects, said police. The injured were rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) Hospital by locals and police teams.

The two scooters were parked outside a toy shop owned by Abdul Hameed. He said: “The blast was very loud. The false ceiling of my shop collapsed and merchandise was strewn all over.” He added that a cloud of debris and smoke from the explosion caused burn injuries to pedestrians passing nearby.

Mohammad Owais, another local shopkeeper, described the situation as “almost a stampede” as terrified shoppers and vendors tried to flee. Shops owned by Abdul Aamir, who sells decorative items and Mohammad Kais also suffered damage in the incident.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, officials did not rule out the possibility of stored firecrackers. The Meston road area has historically been a hub for firecracker sales. Though authorities have shifted official Diwali cracker sales to designated open areas, illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers in the locality reportedly continue.

The injured were identified as Ashwini Kumar, 50, Suhana, 16, Mursaleen, 25, Abdul Sattar, 25, Bharat Bhatia, 30 and SK Raisuddin, 40. Raisuddin, Ashwini and Suhana, who suffered 50% burns, were rushed to the KGMU in Lucknow.