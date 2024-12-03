Menu Explore
Scooter-borne couple crushed to death by truck; driver arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The deceased were coming to Lucknow from Sekhanapur village along with three daughters on the scooty; one of them sustained head injuries, say police

LUCKNOW A scooter-borne couple died after being mowed down by a truck in Gosainganj area of Lucknow on Monday evening when they were coming to Lucknow from Sekhanapur village, said police.

The accident took place around 5pm on Monday. (Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

“The accident took place around 5pm. The deceased were identified as Kushmesh Kannaujiya, 40, and wife Aarti, 38. They were coming to Lucknow from Sekhanapur village along with three daughters on the scooty,” said BK Tripathi, SHO, Gosainganj. One of the girls sustained head injuries and was being treated at a CHC..

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

As per police, the truck driver, Dheerendra Pal, fled from the spot. However, police intercepted him near Sushant Golf City and arrested him, said Kiran Yadav, ACP, Gosainganj.

Police said Kushmesh Kannaujiya lived in his in-laws’ house in Sekhanapur village. As soon as the couple reached near Chand Sarai village, they met with an accident. After the collision, the husband and wife were thrown off the scooty and the truck ran over both of them. The daughters fell on the left side.

