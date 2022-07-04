Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night.
“The tiger was released into the core area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in the late evening hours of Monday. We have placed the radio collar on the tiger before release to track its movement,” said Akash Deep Badhwan, divisional forest officer (DFO), Katarniya Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS).
The tiger got its freedom after wildlife experts concluded that it was not responsible for the human killings reported in Khairatiya and other neighbouring villages bordering the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest.
The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days. It was during this operation that the tiger got trapped in a cage installed to catch the man-eater big cat.
“A day after the tiger was captured, another big cat was caught from the same village that was found responsible for the frequent human killings. The captured big cat was a nine-year-old tigress whose left canines were broken and worn out. The experts found that to be the reason for it becoming a man-eater,” a forester official said.
Officials said the tiger was found healthy, and all four of its canines were intact. Senior wildlife scientist Dr Parag Nigam also visited the KWS and analysed the tiger’s behavioural and physical condition on Saturday. The experts found the tiger was not guilty of human killing and came to the conclusion that it would be fit to release the tiger back into the forest. A report was sent to the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, and after getting approval from the CWW the tiger was sent back to the Dudhwa buffer zone to be released on Monday night.
The forest authorities took about a week to decide the fate of the captured tiger. DFO Badhawan said to keep the tiger calm and healthy.
-
One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for Imran's alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106. Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
-
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
-
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
-
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
-
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
