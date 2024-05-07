 ‘Second engine’ absent from BJP’s hoardings in U.P, says Akhilesh - Hindustan Times
‘Second engine’ absent from BJP’s hoardings in U.P, says Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
May 07, 2024 08:35 PM IST

Highlighting the ‘absence’ of representation of state leaders in the party’s promotional materials, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that the hoardings dispatched from Delhi for U.P. by the BJP didn’t have any image of the “second engine”, referring to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav greets the crowd during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kannauj on Monday. (Akhilesh Yadav-X)
Yadav used the two rallies he took part in Kanpur Dehat and Unnao after casting his vote in Saifai on Tuesday, to train his guns on an ‘internal discord’ within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They say the BJP is running a two-engine government, but there is only one engine in the hoardings. There is no second engine,” he said asking people to oust the “third condemned engine” (BJP MPs in the two seats). He was campaigning for his party candidates Rajaram Pal (Akbarpur) and Anu Tandon (Unnao). The two seats will go to polls in the fourth phase.

Yadav said the 10-year rule of the BJP was all about lies and betrayals. “Farmers were betrayed and one lakh of them committed suicide due to the worsening situation during this rule... Those who talk about Viksit Bharat and being a ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader) snatched farmers’ dreams.”

Promising minimum support price and complete loan waiver for farmers if the INDIA alliance government came to power, he said the BJP government waived 16 lakh crore for industrialists but never cared for farmers.

Yadav expressed concerns over the rampant paper leaks under the current regime, stating that not just one, but ten exam papers had been compromised affecting the future of around 60 lakh youths.

Criticising the recently launched Agnipath scheme, he cautioned policemen that their jobs could become contractual for three years if the BJP returned to power.

Commenting on BJP workers allegedly cleaning a temple after he had prayed there a day before, the former CM, while speaking to reporters separately, said people of the country would ‘clean’ the BJP in the same manner.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 'Second engine' absent from BJP's hoardings in U.P, says Akhilesh

