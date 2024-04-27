 Second phase: ₹1.27 cr worth illicit liquor, drugs & cash seized day before polls - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
Second phase: 1.27 cr worth illicit liquor, drugs & cash seized day before polls

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 27, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Total of ₹322.81 crore worth of liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash, among other items, have been seized since March 1 till date.

Law enforcement agencies, including police, excise, income tax, narcotics department, and others, seized a total of 1.27 crore worth of liquor, drugs, and cash from different districts across the state a day before the second phase of polling on Thursday (April 25) while adhering strictly to the directives of the Election Commission regarding it, said a state government spokesperson here on Friday.

(File pic for representation)
(File pic for representation)

He said a total of 322.81 crore worth of liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash, among other items, were seized from March 1 till April 25.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Navdeep Rinwa said that the excise, income tax, police, narcotics department, and other enforcement agencies in the state are taking continuous actions.

In this regard, on Thursday, liquor, drugs, and cash worth 1.27 crore were seized. This includes 13.93 lakh in cash; 18,628.60 litres of illicit liquor valued at 49.95 lakh; 193.3 kilograms of drugs valued at 63.62 lakh, and other materials valued at 0.01 lakh. In a major seizure on Thursday, 1.52 kilograms of drug worth 38 lakh was seized in the Marihan assembly constituency of Mirzapur district.

The spokesperson further mentioned that total of 322.81 crore worth of liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash have been seized since March 1 ( 31.81 crore in cash, 44.35 crore worth of liquor, 213 crore worth of drugs, 21.61 crore worth of precious metals, and 11.56 crore worth of other materials).

The Model Code of Conduct has been effectively implemented throughout the state to conduct free, fair, peaceful, fearless, and inclusive elections in the entire state since the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission on March 16.

