Second phase: 1.27 cr worth illicit liquor, drugs & cash seized day before polls

Law enforcement agencies, including police, excise, income tax, narcotics department, and others, seized a total of ₹1.27 crore worth of liquor, drugs, and cash from different districts across the state a day before the second phase of polling on Thursday (April 25) while adhering strictly to the directives of the Election Commission regarding it, said a state government spokesperson here on Friday. (File pic for representation)

He said a total of ₹322.81 crore worth of liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash, among other items, were seized from March 1 till April 25.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Navdeep Rinwa said that the excise, income tax, police, narcotics department, and other enforcement agencies in the state are taking continuous actions.

In this regard, on Thursday, liquor, drugs, and cash worth ₹1.27 crore were seized. This includes ₹13.93 lakh in cash; 18,628.60 litres of illicit liquor valued at ₹49.95 lakh; 193.3 kilograms of drugs valued at ₹63.62 lakh, and other materials valued at ₹0.01 lakh. In a major seizure on Thursday, 1.52 kilograms of drug worth ₹38 lakh was seized in the Marihan assembly constituency of Mirzapur district.

The spokesperson further mentioned that total of ₹322.81 crore worth of liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash have been seized since March 1 ( ₹31.81 crore in cash, ₹44.35 crore worth of liquor, ₹213 crore worth of drugs, ₹21.61 crore worth of precious metals, and ₹11.56 crore worth of other materials).

The Model Code of Conduct has been effectively implemented throughout the state to conduct free, fair, peaceful, fearless, and inclusive elections in the entire state since the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission on March 16.