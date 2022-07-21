Second swine flu case surfaces in Kanpur
KANPUR The second case of swine flu surfaced in Kanpur after a man tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The patient of H1N1 influenza was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He is from neighbouring Fatehpur district and was shifted to Kanpur two days ago, stated chief medical officer Alok Ranjan.
On May 28, a trader, Ajay Gupta of Naubasta area of the city, had died of swine flu at a private hospital. He had a travel history and contracted the virus from outside Kanpur, said health department officials.
“There is absolutely no reason for panic. This is like a normal flu and fully controllable; people should wear masks and avoid going to crowded places,” said the CMO.
70 PIGS FOUND DEAD
More than 70 pigs died in the city apparently due to African swine fever in the last three days. Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) teams recovered the bodies from the Govind Nagar canal. But African swine fever doesn’t affect human beings, said officials.
“All these pigs have been buried. There were red rashes on their bodies. The samples have been collected,” said Vivek Singh, sanitation inspector, Govind Nagar.
Pig rearing is banned within the urban limits of Kanpur. Breeders are dumping the bodies into the canal, said a KMC official.
Meanwhile, KMC teams found two more pigs dead in Nirala Nagar. An autopsy was conducted by a team of four vets, Dr Sudhir Srivastava, GP Gupta, Mahesh Chandra and Tribhuvan.
Dr Sudhir Srivastava said both the bodies had red rashes all over. “We have sent the samples to high security diagnostics lab in Bhopal. The reports are expected in 2 to 3 days,” he said.
“It appears that the pigs are dying due to African swine fever. A pig was examined in Babupurwa and it was found to have high fever. Therefore, it was isolated. We have taken serum samples of five other pigs in the same locality,” added Srivastava.
Chief veterinarian officer Dr RPN Mishra said the African swine fever doesn’t affect human beings. “Not taking any chances, the KMC has intensified the campaign to catch pigs. It is estimated that there are nearly 60,000 pigs in the city,” he said.
“Action will be taken against people who let the pigs loiter. Shops selling pork will be inspected and it would be ensured that standard protocols are being followed. In case of violation, licences will be cancelled instantly,” said the officer.
