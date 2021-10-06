Section 144 restrictions to remain in place in Lucknow till Nov 8. Check details

The Lucknow police on Tuesday announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the upcoming festival season and farmers' protest. These restrictions will remain in place till November 8.

The directive under Section 144 (also known as prohibitory orders) empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

"Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests," an official note signed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) said.

In the order, the police said that Navratri will be celebrated from October 7-14, Dussehra on October 15, Eid/Barawafat on October 19, Diwali on November 4 and Bhai Dooj on November 6. "Covid-19 is still having an impact on the normal lives of people. So, it is important to be vigilant during the festival period."

It also gave details about the Covid-19 protocols to be followed during this period:

• The Covid-19 curfew guidelines issued by the UP government from time to time must be followed.

• Restaurants and hotels, gyms, sports stadiums, cinema halls and multiplexes will be allowed to open in areas which have not been declared containment zones with 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools will remain closed till next order.

• Tractors, bullock carts, horst carts, gas cylinder, inflammable material and any kind of weapon is banned in one kilometre area around the Vidha Sabha.

• All demonstrations are also banned near the Vidha Sabha. If anyone is found violating these guidelines, strict action will be taken against that person.

• Drone shooting is banned above or 1 kilometre around the state legislature building and government offices. Special permission needs to be taken from the police for using drone to shoot footage in any area of the district.

• Loudspeakers or any such instrument must not be used between 10pm and 6am by any religious place.

• People should refrain from publishing material or indulging in action which can disturb communal harmony.