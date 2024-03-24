 Security measures stepped up in Braj ahead of Holi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Security measures stepped up in Braj ahead of Holi

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 24, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Peace committees activated in various districts of Braj and meetings were held. Police and administrative officials offered to resolve the issues brought to their notice

District administrations and police in the region have stepped up security measures in view of the upcoming Holi and the ongoing Ramzan celebrations. Police authorities in Mathura and Firozabad reviewed the security arrangements on Saturday.

A peace committee underway in Mathura ahead of Holi (HT)
A peace committee underway in Mathura ahead of Holi (HT)

In Aligarh, traffic diversions have been enforced and vigil has been enhanced on social media, too. The curbs will be operative from 5 pm on March 24 to 9 pm on March 25, the day of Holi. Ambulance and other emergency services are to be exempted from it.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Because of various events of Holi, the entry of heavy vehicles is to remain prohibited in Aligarh city on March 24 and 25. These heavy vehicles are to be diverted from the highway bypass,” stated SP traffic for Aligarh, Mukesh Chandra Uttam while elaborating on an advisory issued by Aligarh police.

District Magistrate of Agra, Bhanu Chandra Goswami issued orders for closure of liquor shops on the day of Holi till 5 pm and directed for strict compliance of orders.

Peace committees were activated in various districts of Braj and meetings were held. Police and administrative officials offered to resolve the issues brought to their notice. They appealed to residents not to fall for rumours and urged all to celebrate the festival in true spirit without causing any inconvenience to others in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Security measures stepped up in Braj ahead of Holi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On