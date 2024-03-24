Security measures stepped up in Braj ahead of Holi

District administrations and police in the region have stepped up security measures in view of the upcoming Holi and the ongoing Ramzan celebrations. Police authorities in Mathura and Firozabad reviewed the security arrangements on Saturday. A peace committee underway in Mathura ahead of Holi (HT)

In Aligarh, traffic diversions have been enforced and vigil has been enhanced on social media, too. The curbs will be operative from 5 pm on March 24 to 9 pm on March 25, the day of Holi. Ambulance and other emergency services are to be exempted from it.

“Because of various events of Holi, the entry of heavy vehicles is to remain prohibited in Aligarh city on March 24 and 25. These heavy vehicles are to be diverted from the highway bypass,” stated SP traffic for Aligarh, Mukesh Chandra Uttam while elaborating on an advisory issued by Aligarh police.

District Magistrate of Agra, Bhanu Chandra Goswami issued orders for closure of liquor shops on the day of Holi till 5 pm and directed for strict compliance of orders.

Peace committees were activated in various districts of Braj and meetings were held. Police and administrative officials offered to resolve the issues brought to their notice. They appealed to residents not to fall for rumours and urged all to celebrate the festival in true spirit without causing any inconvenience to others in the city.