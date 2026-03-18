Mathura/Ayodhya , Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Mathura and Ayodhya and the temple towns have been decked up for President Droupadi Murmu's three-day visit starting tomorrow. Security tightened in Mathura, Ayodhya ahead of President Murmu's visit

Authorities are prioritising cleanliness, security and traffic arrangements to ensure the programme remains smooth.

In Mathura, roads across Vrindavan and Govardhan have been repaired and rebuilt. As part of the beautification drive, walls feature paintings of Radha-Krishna and dividers decorated with flower pots.

Public spaces have been cleared of garbage and prominent religious sites are being adorned for the President's visit.

District officials said special arrangements are in place to manage the monkey menace in the area. Large cutouts of langurs have been installed and trained langurs with their handlers deployed at key locations in Vrindavan and Govardhan to deter monkeys from snatching the belongings of devotees.

SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar said a three-tier security arrangement is in place. Officers of SP rank have been assigned to each place. Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel and plainclothes police will be deployed, while social media is being monitored, he said.

Magistrates and senior police officers are conducting regular inspections of all venues on the President's itinerary, including temples and ashrams.

A traffic plan has been implemented, with diversions in place in Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan.

Traffic Police officials said vehicular movement within these towns will be restricted at certain times to facilitate smooth passage of the presidential convoy.

Arrangements are being made at key religious places such as , temple, and ashrams.

During her visit, the president is scheduled to inaugurate a cancer block at the hospital in Vrindavan and perform the Govardhan Parikrama Govardhan Hill.

Security arrangements have also been tightened in Ayodhya, where the President is scheduled to attend a religious ceremony at the Ram Temple on Thursday. Over 7,000 security personnel have been deployed across the temple complex and the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said elaborate security arrangements are in place, with additional deployment of forces at all sensitive locations. The President's security team has taken full command of the arrangements.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed during the President's stay in Ayodhya. The administration has urged residents and devotees to avoid restricted areas and cooperate with security personnel.

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