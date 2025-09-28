Self-reliant panchayats to drive U.P’s 2047 development vision: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged district and block panchayat representatives to take an active role in shaping Uttar Pradesh’s future, calling self-reliant panchayats the cornerstone of the state’s development. Speaking from Gorakhnath Temple during the ‘Viksit UP @ 2047 Dialogue Series’, he said that empowered panchayats are central to realising the vision of a developed UP by 2047. CM Yogi encouraged panchayat leaders to integrate income-generation models, promote innovation, and prioritise public welfare in their annual development plans (PTI)

Through an online conference with village heads and local body representatives, CM Yogi encouraged panchayat leaders to integrate income-generation models, promote innovation, and prioritise public welfare in their annual development plans. “Villages are the soul of India, and panchayats are its architects. Their participation will shape Uttar Pradesh as a guiding state for a developed India by 2047,” he said.

A short film on the campaign was screened, and officials briefed participants on submitting suggestions through QR codes and a dedicated portal, noting that over 11 lakh people have already contributed. Awards will be given for the three best suggestions in each district and five at the state level.

Highlighting the state’s progress over the past eight-and-a-half years, CM Yogi said UP’s GDP has grown from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹35 lakh crore, per capita income has risen from ₹52,000 to ₹1.2 lakh, and investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore have been received, with ₹15 lakh crore projects underway creating jobs for over 60 lakh youth. Women’s workforce participation increased from 13% to 34%.

The CM outlined a 2047 roadmap built around three themes, Arth Shakti (economic strength), Srijan Shakti (creative strength), and Jeevan Shakti (life strength), across 12 priority sectors, aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy within five years.

He noted that during the monsoon session of the state legislature, a 27-hour discussion focused on ‘Viksit UP @ 2047’. Panchayat members have received booklets, letters, and campaign material to raise awareness at the village and ward levels. CM Yogi instructed that seminars on the campaign be held across all districts and block panchayats to turn the dialogue into a mass movement and stressed giving priority to innovation, income-generation, and welfare-oriented development plans.

Panchayat representatives present development plans to CM

During the Viksit UP@2047 Dialogue, district and block panchayat representatives shared development stories with the CM.

Asha Chandra of Dhanaura in Amroha highlighted women-led initiatives like self-help groups, the Lakhpati Didi program, and strawberry cultivation, stressing their potential to strengthen rural economies. Urvashi Singh of Sarvankheda, Kanpur Dehat, spoke on rainwater harvesting, pink toilets, and rural market upgrades.

Alka Mishra from Azamgarh and Renu Patel from Varanasi presented campaign support and initiatives like canteens and open gyms to boost panchayat revenue. Daljeet Kaur of Pilibhit cited inter-college establishment, cold storage, and pond rejuvenation, while Gaurav Chaudhary of Meerut reported raising district income from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore through new shops and efficient land use.

Applauding their efforts, CM Yogi said, “If all panchayats work with this spirit, UP will set new milestones of self-reliance and development.”