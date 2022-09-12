Senior citizens enjoy, dance at Grandparents’ Day celebrations
On the occasion of Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, a young team of Motivagers Club, Lucknow organised a special programme at a restaurant in Gomti Nagar to felicitate the senior citizens of the city.
The elders participated in several games, quiz, and music competitions.
Club’s founding members Astha Singh and Rachit Singh along with the volunteers Akarshika and Saumya, welcomed the senior citizens on this special day by giving handmade cards with heart warming messages written on it.
As the tagline of Motivagers Club suggests, ‘Dil Abhi Jawaan Hai,’ all the senior citizens danced with abandon, oblivious of their age.
During the ‘Guess the Slogan Game,’ people were told a brand’s tagline and then asked to guess the brand’s name. While a few senior citizens shared stories of their grandparents and special memories associated with them, many others discussed their relationship with their grandchildren.
“This event was held to bridge the gap between the senior citizens and youth. In today’s scenario, not everyone spends time with their grandparents. But today’s youth should definitely share some moments with them,” said Gaurav Chhabra, the founder of the club.
-
WR saves energy worth ₹1.5-cr in four months using solar energy
Mumbai: As part of the plan by Indian Railways to generate solar energy to meet all its energy consumption requirements, the Western Railway has saved more than ₹ 1.5 crore in the last four months by using solar energy. In the year 2021- 2022, WR achieved monetary savings of ₹3 crore.
-
Four arrested, one detained for gang-raping 15-yr-old girl in Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur Kheri: Four people were arrested while another man was detained for questioning for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh on Sunday told reporters that the girl's brother lodged a police complaint naming five persons of the same village, four of whom have been arrested.
-
Ajit Pawar walks out of NCP national convention
Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events at the national convention of the Nationalist Congress Party in Delhi, where party president Sharad Pawar was in attendance, his nephew and leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar left the dais when Maharashtra president Jayant Patil was delivering a speech. Ajit Pawar told reporters that he would speak in Maharashtra. The party workers gathered at the Talkatora stadium were demanding Ajit Pawar to come for the address.
-
Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients
Punjab police Saanjh Kendra employees, with the support of NGO Zindagi Live Foundation, provided free medicines to 35 thalassemia patients at Manavata Dham, Haibowal Kalan, on Sunday. In-charge of district Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society. President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years.
-
Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held
Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One Mohd Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. To take revenge, Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house.
