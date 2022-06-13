Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven arrested in Firozabad for objectionable social media posts
Seven arrested in Firozabad for objectionable social media posts

Public relations officer of Firozabad police informed that four people were arrested by Ramgarh police and three by Jasrana police for posting provocative messages on social media.
Fifteen people have also been arrested since Friday in connection with the protest after Friday namaz. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra Seven people were arrested in Firozabad on Sunday for posting provocative messages on social media, even as the police established communication with youths, religious heads and women in the city.

Public relations officer of Firozabad police informed that four people were arrested by Ramgarh police and three by Jasrana police.

“Besides this, 15 have been arrested since Friday in connection with the protest after Friday namaz”, said the PRO.

He said a case was registered at Rasoolpur police station and later another one at Shikohabad police station on the basis of videos. In all, 12 people were named and 60 to 70 were booked as unidentified in connection with Friday’s incident in Shikohabad. Of these, six were arrested, he said.

“Firozabad police are working on communication with denizens and religious heads which is helping in maintaining peace in the city,” said SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari.

“Firozabad is a sensitive place, yet only random protests took place after Friday namaz. Cases have been registered and the protesters are being identified and arrested,” he said.

“Peace committees are being activated and at present 500 cops have been deployed in sensitive areas. We are also talking to owners of glass units and are on constant vigil,” said Tiwari.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

